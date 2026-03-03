Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEI.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$78.00 to C$75.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$66.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$59.10 and a 12-month high of C$75.37.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$164.85 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 118.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 earnings per share for the current year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT’s total residential suites.

