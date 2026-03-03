Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 6931579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of analysts have commented on BORR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.65 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth about $17,180,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,771,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 4,896,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 9,222.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,573,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,772 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,810,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling is an international offshore drilling contractor providing premium jack-up drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Established in 2016 and incorporated in Bermuda with headquarters in Hamilton, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BORR. Borr Drilling focuses exclusively on the ownership and operation of mobile offshore jack-up rigs, catering to exploration and production drilling projects in both mature and emerging hydrocarbon regions.

The company’s core business activities encompass the long-term contracting of high-specification jack-up rigs suitable for shallow-to-intermediate water depths.

