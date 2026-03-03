Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 60.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6%

GOOG opened at $306.36 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI is continuing to power revenue growth across Search and Google Cloud, supporting Alphabet’s longer‑term growth thesis and helping justify above‑consensus forecasts. Read More. and Read More.

AI is continuing to power revenue growth across Search and Google Cloud, supporting Alphabet’s longer‑term growth thesis and helping justify above‑consensus forecasts. Read More. and Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive — multiple buy ratings and a median 6‑month price target well above the current level point to upside if growth continues to outpace expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive — multiple buy ratings and a median 6‑month price target well above the current level point to upside if growth continues to outpace expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous in the latest data (showing zero), so short‑interest signals are unclear this cycle; treat that data point with caution. (Data entry flagged 3/2).

Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous in the latest data (showing zero), so short‑interest signals are unclear this cycle; treat that data point with caution. (Data entry flagged 3/2). Neutral Sentiment: Technical traders are examining chart setups and momentum for timing trades around major indices and megacap tech; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More.

Technical traders are examining chart setups and momentum for timing trades around major indices and megacap tech; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s long‑term bets (quantum computing, holdings in companies like AST SpaceMobile) reinforce its tech‑leadership narrative but have mixed near‑term return implications. Read More. and Read More.

Alphabet’s long‑term bets (quantum computing, holdings in companies like AST SpaceMobile) reinforce its tech‑leadership narrative but have mixed near‑term return implications. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling and large institutional reductions have been reported (notably large trims by some asset managers), which can create selling pressure and signal near‑term profit taking. Read More.

Significant insider selling and large institutional reductions have been reported (notably large trims by some asset managers), which can create selling pressure and signal near‑term profit taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising capital expenditures are a key near‑term headwind — analysts and commentators flag a materially higher capex cycle (estimates up toward ~$200B in 2025), which could weigh on free cash flow and investor sentiment despite revenue growth. Read More. and Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,111,426 shares of company stock valued at $118,810,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.