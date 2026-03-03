Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,306 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $98,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $534,152. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

View Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.