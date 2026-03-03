Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157,990 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $543,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced shipping of a 2nm custom compute SoC for AI clusters and launched BroadPeak, a radio DFE SoC targeting 5G Advanced/6G — moves that reinforce revenue exposure to AI data centers and telecom infrastructure, supporting long‑term growth expectations. Article Title

Broadcom announced shipping of a 2nm custom compute SoC for AI clusters and launched BroadPeak, a radio DFE SoC targeting 5G Advanced/6G — moves that reinforce revenue exposure to AI data centers and telecom infrastructure, supporting long‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on AVGO, highlighting confidence in Broadcom’s multi‑year AI and software-driven profit trajectory — a supportive analyst endorsement for holders. Article Title

Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on AVGO, highlighting confidence in Broadcom’s multi‑year AI and software-driven profit trajectory — a supportive analyst endorsement for holders. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish takes (e.g., Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool) argue the shares are attractively priced ahead of earnings given expected AI revenue ramp — a narrative that can attract value and growth buyers into the print. Article Title

Several bullish takes (e.g., Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool) argue the shares are attractively priced ahead of earnings given expected AI revenue ramp — a narrative that can attract value and growth buyers into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings preview pieces note AI revenue is set to double in fiscal Q1 2026, but warn of margin pressure and stretched valuation — useful context that makes the upcoming quarterly report a short‑term catalyst. Article Title

Pre‑earnings preview pieces note AI revenue is set to double in fiscal Q1 2026, but warn of margin pressure and stretched valuation — useful context that makes the upcoming quarterly report a short‑term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Marvell flags that Broadcom could take share in some segments — that competitive dynamic underscores why investors monitor Broadcom’s product wins and customer traction closely. Article Title

An analyst note on Marvell flags that Broadcom could take share in some segments — that competitive dynamic underscores why investors monitor Broadcom’s product wins and customer traction closely. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting in the dataset is inconsistent/zeroed out for March, so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal from the published figures today.

Short‑interest reporting in the dataset is inconsistent/zeroed out for March, so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal from the published figures today. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $340 and moved to “sector perform,” which introduces immediate downward pressure by reducing the consensus upside and signaling near‑term valuation concerns. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $340 and moved to “sector perform,” which introduces immediate downward pressure by reducing the consensus upside and signaling near‑term valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation headwinds: AVGO trades below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and carries a high P/E (~57), which can amplify selling on any disappointing earnings or margin commentary. (Background market data)

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $318.82 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.88 and its 200 day moving average is $342.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

