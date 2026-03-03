Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,387 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for approximately 0.7% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield worth $190,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,251,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,849,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,338,000 after acquiring an additional 799,440 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 19,219,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,713,000 after acquiring an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,160,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,319,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,616,000 after purchasing an additional 249,913 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BN opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

