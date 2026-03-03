Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BVN. Zacks Research upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Buenaventura Mining Trading Down 1.9%

BVN opened at $42.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. Buenaventura Mining has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The mining company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.03. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 45.17%.The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buenaventura Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1,725.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the second quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 3,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

