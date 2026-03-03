Burk Holdings LLC Acquires 12,738 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Burk Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Burk Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Burk Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 120,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,532,000.

DFSD opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

