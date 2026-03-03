Burk Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, United Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $631.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $844.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $633.25 and a 200-day moving average of $620.10.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

