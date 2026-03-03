Burk Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 18,581 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,245,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,112,000 after buying an additional 12,903,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,304,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,106,000 after acquiring an additional 771,493 shares in the last quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,772,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,340 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,751,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,154,000 after purchasing an additional 482,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,113,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,151,000 after purchasing an additional 349,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

