Burk Holdings LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $227.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $230.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

