Burk Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $608.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $616.04 and a 200 day moving average of $606.86. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

