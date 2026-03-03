Burk Holdings LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Burk Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,672,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,113,000 after acquiring an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,505,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 102,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,272,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,309,000 after purchasing an additional 509,835 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after purchasing an additional 302,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $72.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

