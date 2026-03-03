Burk Holdings LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 209.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $109.76.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

