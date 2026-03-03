Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 527,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.2% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

