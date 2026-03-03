Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $263.81 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.65. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.