Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 6.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

