Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 63,837 Invesco Large Cap Value ETF $PWV

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 564,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies.

