Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $206.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

