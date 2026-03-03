Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $10.01 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF $SPVM

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 152,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,000. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF makes up 6.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 177,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPVM opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.