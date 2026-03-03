Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $758,000 Investment in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPTA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth $1,812,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Robert Alan Dean sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $178,799.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,700.50. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 43,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,205,415.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,272.70. This represents a 24.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,739 shares of company stock worth $3,289,604. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

