Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 180,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,403,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,786,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,805,000 after buying an additional 1,321,856 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,867,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,398,000 after acquiring an additional 588,257 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,741,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

