Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 291,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 93,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 361,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

