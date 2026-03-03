Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 426,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farnam Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Farnam Financial LLC now owns 235,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 95,951 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 73,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 823,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 71,310 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCQ was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

