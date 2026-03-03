Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MGV opened at $152.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.