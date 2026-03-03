Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.96.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.