Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 8.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.2% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $318.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.81.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced shipping of a 2nm custom compute SoC for AI clusters and launched BroadPeak, a radio DFE SoC targeting 5G Advanced/6G — moves that reinforce revenue exposure to AI data centers and telecom infrastructure, supporting long‑term growth expectations. Article Title

Broadcom announced shipping of a 2nm custom compute SoC for AI clusters and launched BroadPeak, a radio DFE SoC targeting 5G Advanced/6G — moves that reinforce revenue exposure to AI data centers and telecom infrastructure, supporting long‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on AVGO, highlighting confidence in Broadcom’s multi‑year AI and software-driven profit trajectory — a supportive analyst endorsement for holders. Article Title

Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on AVGO, highlighting confidence in Broadcom’s multi‑year AI and software-driven profit trajectory — a supportive analyst endorsement for holders. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish takes (e.g., Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool) argue the shares are attractively priced ahead of earnings given expected AI revenue ramp — a narrative that can attract value and growth buyers into the print. Article Title

Several bullish takes (e.g., Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool) argue the shares are attractively priced ahead of earnings given expected AI revenue ramp — a narrative that can attract value and growth buyers into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings preview pieces note AI revenue is set to double in fiscal Q1 2026, but warn of margin pressure and stretched valuation — useful context that makes the upcoming quarterly report a short‑term catalyst. Article Title

Pre‑earnings preview pieces note AI revenue is set to double in fiscal Q1 2026, but warn of margin pressure and stretched valuation — useful context that makes the upcoming quarterly report a short‑term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Marvell flags that Broadcom could take share in some segments — that competitive dynamic underscores why investors monitor Broadcom’s product wins and customer traction closely. Article Title

An analyst note on Marvell flags that Broadcom could take share in some segments — that competitive dynamic underscores why investors monitor Broadcom’s product wins and customer traction closely. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting in the dataset is inconsistent/zeroed out for March, so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal from the published figures today.

Short‑interest reporting in the dataset is inconsistent/zeroed out for March, so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal from the published figures today. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $340 and moved to “sector perform,” which introduces immediate downward pressure by reducing the consensus upside and signaling near‑term valuation concerns. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $340 and moved to “sector perform,” which introduces immediate downward pressure by reducing the consensus upside and signaling near‑term valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation headwinds: AVGO trades below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and carries a high P/E (~57), which can amplify selling on any disappointing earnings or margin commentary. (Background market data)

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

