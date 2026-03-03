Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $250.36 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

