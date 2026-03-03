Carlsmed (CARL) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Carlsmed to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Get Carlsmed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carlsmed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlsmed -58.67% -72.60% -27.93% Carlsmed Competitors -570.12% -123.56% -53.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carlsmed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlsmed 2 0 3 0 2.20 Carlsmed Competitors 79 79 156 6 2.28

Earnings and Valuation

Carlsmed presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 59.56%. As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.04%. Given Carlsmed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlsmed is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Carlsmed and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carlsmed $50.51 million -$29.63 million -3.65 Carlsmed Competitors $61.66 million -$32.64 million 5.36

Carlsmed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Carlsmed. Carlsmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Carlsmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. We are focused on becoming the standard of care for spine fusion surgery. The aprevo Technology Platform consists of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled software solutions, and interbody implants that we custom design for each patient’s unique pathology and vertebral bone topography, and single-use surgical instruments (the “aprevo Technology Platform”). The aprevo Technology Platform was designed to address the limitations of traditional spine fusion surgery and aims to optimize patient outcomes and reduce the need for revision surgeries. By providing personalized surgical plans and interbody implants for custom vertebral fit that are powered by AI-enabled, outcomes-based algorithms, the aprevo Technology Platform supports surgeons in achieving proper spinal alignment for patients with degenerative disc disease (“DDD”), which can improve clinical outcomes and reduce the likelihood of revision surgeries. We currently market the aprevo Technology Platform for lumbar spine fusion surgery, and we are further developing the aprevo Technology Platform for use in cervical spine fusion surgeries, which we expect to commercialize in 2026. DDD is the progressive breakdown of spinal discs that are interposed between vertebrae to provide mobility and shock absorption. The disease occurs naturally with age and can be accelerated by factors such as injury, repetitive loading, obesity, or genetic predisposition. Adult spinal deformity (“ASD”) is a more severe form of DDD and is a condition where the spine has systematic structural abnormalities and/or abnormal curvature often affecting multiple levels of the spine. These conditions often cause a loss of disc height and spine function, and lead to chronic pain, disability, and other chronic spinal pathologies, significantly impacting patients’ lives. As the conditions progress and patients experience debilitating pain or disabilities, surgical intervention may become necessary. One study estimated that the overall prevalence of diagnosed DDD was 27.3% for individuals over the age of 65, and increased with age (Parenteau et al., 2021). Non-surgical interventions are typically the first line of treatment for DDD and are aimed at managing symptoms and slowing disease progression without invasive procedures. When non-surgical treatments fail to alleviate debilitating symptoms or disabilities, surgical interventions may become necessary. The most common surgical intervention and current standard of care is traditional spine fusion, which we define as a spine fusion procedure with stock implants that are fixed in size and shape. According to the SmartTRAK Report, there will be approximately 445,200 lumbar fusion surgeries and approximately 372,600 cervical fusion surgeries performed in the United States in 2025. Despite its wide adoption, we believe traditional spine fusion surgery has several limitations and can lead to poor clinical outcomes. First, traditional spine fusion often lacks robust pre-operative planning, relying on two-dimensional (“2D”) imaging without advanced tools, such as three-dimensional (“3D”) modeling. This limits the surgeon’s ability to plan for optimal correction. Second, the stock implants that are used during surgery are largely symmetric in shape and only come in pre-defined dimensions, which often fail to match the unique anatomy of each patient and can lead to unpredictable alignment. During the surgery, the surgeon must visually choose the correct stock implant from dozens of options, which involves a prolonged trialing process, and which we believe elevates the risk of secondary complications. Finally, post-operatively, there is no integrated means for reconciling achieved outcomes against surgical objectives and utilizing these insights systematically to improve future surgical plans. As a result of these limitations, traditional spine fusion surgery can fail to achieve proper alignment, leading to post-operative complications and increasing the likelihood of revision surgery. Recent publications on traditional spine fusion report rates of revision surgery for mechanical complications between 14% and 32% over a mean postoperative period of one to two years in ASD patients (Kent et al., 2024). We believe that these limitations and poor clinical outcomes not only impair patients’ health and quality of life but also impose a significant economic burden on the healthcare system with the direct and indirect costs of a revision surgery frequently exceeding $100,000 (Raman et al., 2018). The aprevo Technology Platform represents an end-to-end, integrated digital technology platform designed to deliver better surgical results, reduce the need for revision surgery, and improve long-term outcomes. The aprevo Technology Platform is the first available solution to provide personalized digital surgical plans and the accompanying aprevo interbody implants that are tailored to each patient’s unique pathology and vertebral bone topography. Our pre-operative planning software utilizes standard-of-care diagnostic imaging in combination with our AI-enabled algorithms to develop personalized digital surgical plans, allowing us to design aprevo interbody implants for each patient’s unique pathology and anatomy. Additionally, the aprevo Technology Platform supports the collection of post-operative data to inform our digital surgical planning process. The aprevo Technology Platform is 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and commercially available in the United States for lumbar interbody fusion surgeries. Procedures using our aprevo interbody implants are covered by Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and commercial payors; these are generally mapped to MS-DRG codes that provide for premium reimbursement for most spine fusion surgeries that utilize aprevo interbody implants relative to those that use stock implants. We believe this also helps drive surgeon adoption while also supporting patient access to our patient-centric technology. While our current commercial focus is on the U.S. market, we plan to engage in market access initiatives for strategic international regions. We are also developing our aprevo Technology Platform for use in cervical spine fusion surgeries, and in July 2025 successfully completed the first in-human personalized cervical procedure in the United States using our aprevo Technology Platform. In November 2024, we received FDA 510(k) clearance for our aprevo interbody implants for cervical interbody fusion surgeries after previously receiving FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for this technology. In 2025, we plan to continue to build our aprevo Technology Platform for cervical fusion procedures by pursuing additional clearances for advancements to our cervical software platform and our personalized plating solutions. However, there is no guarantee that our cervical software platform and our personalized plating solutions will obtain FDA clearance on the expected timeline, or at all. Assuming we get the necessary additional clearances, we expect to commercialize the aprevo Technology Platform for cervical fusion surgery in 2026. In April 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) announced proposed ICD-10-PCS (“X-codes”) for the use of custom-made anatomically designed fusion devices for cervical spine fusion surgeries. While there is no guarantee that this proposal will be approved in its current form, if approved in the CMS Final Rule, these X-codes will identify claims that are eligible for hospitals to receive NTAP of up to $21,125 per cervical spine fusion procedure. We estimate there is a total addressable market of approximately $13.4 billion for our aprevo Technology Platform in the United States, based on our current average selling price and the approximately 445,200 lumbar fusion surgeries that are expected to be performed in the United States in 2025, according to the SmartTRAK Report. Our total addressable market is the total overall revenue opportunity that we believe is available for the aprevo Technology Platform in the United States if we achieve 100% market share for lumbar fusion surgeries and is not a representation that we will achieve such market share. We estimate there are approximately 4,000 surgeons across the United States whose patients could benefit from using the aprevo Technology Platform (Moore et al., 2021). As of March 31, 2025, 177 surgeon users had completed one or more procedures using the aprevo Technology Platform, compared to 103 surgeon users as of March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, 199 surgeon users had completed one or more procedures using the aprevo Technology Platform, compared to 116 surgeon users as of June 30, 2024. We believe this suggests ample opportunity to grow our surgeon user base and further penetrate the market by capturing more surgeons across the United States. — We market and sell the aprevo Technology Platform to hospitals through a combination of our direct sales team and independent sales agents. Our direct sales team consists of Area Business Directors, Regional Sales Directors, Account Managers, and Strategic and National Account leadership, who are primarily responsible for selling the aprevo Technology Platform to surgeons and working with hospitals to secure product approval. They are also responsible for recruiting independent sales agents that cover each surgery, generating leads, and training clinics. We plan to grow our commercial infrastructure, including both our direct sales team and our number of independent sales agents, and expand various market access initiatives, including utilizing medical education programs and surgeon training at top academic institutions. A large body of evidence supports the clinical benefits of the aprevo Technology Platform for spine fusion, including seven peer-reviewed clinical data publications and 12 peer-reviewed clinical data abstracts. Across the various studies and publications, the aprevo Technology Platform has shown favorable results in two of the most critical success measures in spine fusion surgery: (1) achieving proper post-operative alignment and (2) obviating the need for revision surgery due to implant related complications. We continue to develop our growing base of clinical and patient reported outcomes to serve as evidence of the aprevo Technology Platform’s value to all key stakeholders, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, and payors. For example, we are currently conducting a 338-patient study, our COMPASS Registry, to track clinical outcomes from procedures using the aprevo Technology Platform in both DDD and ASD patients. Based on interim data from the first 67 ASD patients in our COMPASS Registry, these patients demonstrated improved alignment and reduced mechanical complications post-operatively, with a revision rate of 1.5% at one-year follow-up that were attributable to mechanical complications unrelated to the aprevo interbody implant (Kent et al., 2024). We have experienced sequential quarterly and annual revenue growth driven primarily by growth in our surgeon user base and increased utilization by our existing surgeon users. Our principal executive offices are located in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.