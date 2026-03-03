Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,286,000 after purchasing an additional 208,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,899,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,282,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,385,000 after purchasing an additional 140,784 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,450 shares of company stock worth $92,530,665. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore raised their price target on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.52.

CAT opened at $753.49 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $789.81. The company has a market cap of $350.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

