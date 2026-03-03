Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,975 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.0% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $135,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,324.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,525.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,410.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,373.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,435.42.

Get Our Latest Report on MTD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.