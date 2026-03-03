Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,195 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of AMETEK worth $165,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 153,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $241.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.