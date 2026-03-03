Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $114.97 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 223,750 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Agilent Technologies worth $114,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 490.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Featured Articles

