Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $128.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,178 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Lincoln Electric worth $128,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.83.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $287.09 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day moving average of $248.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.91%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.