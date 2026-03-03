Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $96.78 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,640 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Autodesk worth $96,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $246.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.01 and a one year high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — revenue grew ~19% YoY and EPS topped estimates; management provided FY27 and Q1 guidance that supported the print. Autodesk Q4 revenue surge article

Q4 results beat — revenue grew ~19% YoY and EPS topped estimates; management provided FY27 and Q1 guidance that supported the print. Positive Sentiment: Earnings-call takeaway: management emphasized AI-driven momentum and product adoption trends, which investors view as a durable growth driver. Earnings call highlights

Earnings-call takeaway: management emphasized AI-driven momentum and product adoption trends, which investors view as a durable growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $383, signaling strong analyst conviction above the current share price. Piper Sandler note

Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $383, signaling strong analyst conviction above the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised targets (example: JPMorgan lifted its PT to $336; other outlets report incremental PT raises to the low-to-mid $300s), reinforcing upside potential after the quarter. Price target raises

Several firms raised targets (example: JPMorgan lifted its PT to $336; other outlets report incremental PT raises to the low-to-mid $300s), reinforcing upside potential after the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lowered its PT to $330 but kept a Buy rating — mixed signal (lower near-term valuation but continued conviction). Deutsche Bank update

Deutsche Bank lowered its PT to $330 but kept a Buy rating — mixed signal (lower near-term valuation but continued conviction). Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report shows 0 shares and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this is likely a reporting anomaly and should not be interpreted as meaningful short-squeeze risk.

Short-interest report shows 0 shares and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this is likely a reporting anomaly and should not be interpreted as meaningful short-squeeze risk. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target to $350, reflecting more conservative expectations from some sell-side desks. Wells Fargo cut

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target to $350, reflecting more conservative expectations from some sell-side desks. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lowered its PT to $335, another downward adjustment that partially offsets the raises. RBC cut

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its PT to $335, another downward adjustment that partially offsets the raises. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson trimmed its PT to $325 — shows some analysts are pulling back expectations despite the beat. DA Davidson cut

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

