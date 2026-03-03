Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,644 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.40% of STERIS worth $96,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in STERIS by 46.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 38.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.20.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $247.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $204.90 and a 52-week high of $269.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.69 and a 200-day moving average of $251.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.05.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

