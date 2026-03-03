Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,551 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $120,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,970,415,000 after buying an additional 3,120,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,725,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,757,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $424.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.08 and its 200-day moving average is $473.86. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

