Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 109,167 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109,167 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $164,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $974,446.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,387.38. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $87,328.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,571.40. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 79,144 shares of company stock worth $6,685,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.