Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 143,997 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,997 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.67% of MongoDB worth $169,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after buying an additional 744,547 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 503.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 716,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,474,000 after buying an additional 597,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,009,000 after buying an additional 471,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $325.01 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -373.57 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.15.

In other MongoDB news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the sale, the director owned 194,600 shares in the company, valued at $78,978,410. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

