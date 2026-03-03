Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 379,179 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379,179 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Xylem worth $181,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1,844.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

NYSE:XYL opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Xylem declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

