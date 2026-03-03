Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $282.55 per share and revenue of $4.4653 billion for the quarter.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

Shares of LDSVF opened at $16,325.10 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $13,058.01 and a 12-month high of $16,864.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14,715.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15,010.57.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, trading on the OTC market under the symbol LDSVF, is a Swiss chocolatier renowned for its premium confectionery. Headquartered in Kilchberg, Switzerland, the company’s portfolio encompasses a variety of chocolate bars, truffles, pralines, seasonal specialties and gift assortments marketed under brands such as Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover and Caffarel. Products are sold through multiple channels, including supermarkets, duty-free shops, specialty retailers and Lindt’s own boutiques and cafés.

Founded in 1845 by David Sprüngli-Schwarz and his son Rudolf Sprüngli-Ammann, the company introduced significant innovations to chocolate production, most notably the conching process that underpins modern chocolate texture.

