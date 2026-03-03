CI Investments Inc. Acquires 114,956 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,956 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of TKO Group worth $68,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 558.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in TKO Group by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.13. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $226.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 0.66.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.67%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 14,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $2,901,038.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,914,432. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,490. This trade represents a 38.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,948 shares of company stock worth $34,267,057. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

