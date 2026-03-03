CI Investments Inc. Acquires 139,906 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,906 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $210,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,902,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,506 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 1,176.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,317,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,612 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 259,703 shares of company stock worth $31,585,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

