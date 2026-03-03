CI Investments Inc. Acquires 301,948 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 60,999.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Ciena worth $44,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 104.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $190.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Ciena Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $354.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 416.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $365.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $5,300,631.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,747,625.85. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Gallagher sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $2,642,514.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,350.80. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 160,083 shares of company stock valued at $37,204,740 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

