CI Investments Inc. Acquires 815 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Equinix worth $109,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $966.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $836.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $802.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $992.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,094 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.14, for a total transaction of $1,683,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,267.42. The trade was a 13.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total transaction of $2,146,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,216.56. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,298. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

