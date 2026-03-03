CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 295.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914,546 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $124,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

View Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.