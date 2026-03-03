CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,876 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Targa Resources worth $88,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Targa Resources by 157.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 381.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $311,618.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,677,654.20. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $498,327.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,553 shares of company stock worth $11,707,455. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $239.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 65.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.