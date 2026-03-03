CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $148,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,138,031,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,524,000 after acquiring an additional 466,187 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,017,000 after buying an additional 403,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after acquiring an additional 291,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $861.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $923.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $838.37. The firm has a market cap of $255.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.95 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

