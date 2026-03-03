CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,441 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $113,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 126.7% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,777.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,654.24 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,043.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,155.91.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.61 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,785.33.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

