CI Investments Inc. Buys 56,730 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,730 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $62,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

TJX opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $162.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

